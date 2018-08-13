Nationals' Ryan Madson: Dealing with back issue
Following Sunday's loss to the Cubs, Madson said he's been suffering from back pain that results in shooting pain in his leg, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The 37-year-old revealed that he's been dealing with this issue for a while now, and that it makes it difficult for him to command his pitches. It appears as though Madson will attempt to work through the issue moving forward, although if his condition worsens, he could be held out for a few games or even placed on the disabled list.
