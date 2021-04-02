Valdez gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning during Friday's win over the Red Sox to pick up his first save of the season.

The right-hander was warming up as early as the seventh inning in case starter John Means ran into trouble, but after Means finished the seventh and Tanner Scott handled the eighth, Valdez got his turn to protect a 3-0 lead in the final frame. O's manager Brandon Hyde will likely vary who gets save chances for Baltimore just as he has the last couple years, but Valdez is firmly part of the team's high-leverage mix.