Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Not in Thursday's lineup
Rasmus is out of the lineup for Thursday's Opening Day contest against Minnesota.
Rasmus was expected to serve as the right fielder for Thursday's game, but manager Buck Showalter decided to go with Craig Gentry due to Jake Odorizzi's reverse splits on the mound. Showalter did confirm that Rasmus will play Saturday.
