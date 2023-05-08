site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Accepts outright assignment
RotoWire Staff
Krehbiel cleared outright waivers and accepted an an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Krehbiel was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Luis Torrens. In nine appearances with Norfolk, Krehbiel has registered a 2.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over nine frames.
