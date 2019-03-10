Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Optioned to Triple-A
Ortiz was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Ortiz appeared to have a shot to crack the starting rotation for the 2019 campaign, but he's been sent to Triple-a relatively early in camp. He appeared in two games for Baltimore a season ago and allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.1 innings. Ortiz figures to be one of the first pitchers called upon if the Orioles' rotation struggles through any injuries.
More News
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Sheds weight ahead of job battle•
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Shut down for season•
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Unlikely to be available soon•
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Suffers tweaked hamstring•
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Exits game with injury•
-
Orioles' Luis Ortiz: Scheduled for first career start Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...