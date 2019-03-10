Ortiz was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Ortiz appeared to have a shot to crack the starting rotation for the 2019 campaign, but he's been sent to Triple-a relatively early in camp. He appeared in two games for Baltimore a season ago and allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.1 innings. Ortiz figures to be one of the first pitchers called upon if the Orioles' rotation struggles through any injuries.

