Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Battling sore foot
Hernandez's absence from the last two lineups is due to lingering foot soreness, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Hernandez missed a pair of games on July 7 and 8 after fouling a ball off his right foot, though he was able to start the next 10 games and hit .317 over that stretch. He apparently needs a little more rest, though the Phillies expect him to return Tuesday.
