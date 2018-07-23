Hernandez's absence from the last two lineups is due to lingering foot soreness, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Hernandez missed a pair of games on July 7 and 8 after fouling a ball off his right foot, though he was able to start the next 10 games and hit .317 over that stretch. He apparently needs a little more rest, though the Phillies expect him to return Tuesday.