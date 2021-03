Muzziotti was placed on the restricted list due to visa issues, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The move temporarily frees up a 40-man roster spot, allowing the Phillies to add a non-roster invitee like Brandon Kintzler or Matt Joyce, both of whom were told they'd made the team Friday. It's not clear when Muzziotti will be able to join the team, though he's yet to play above High-A, so his delays may impact his personal development but won't affect the Phillies' big-league roster.