Heaney (5-5) took the loss against Detroit on Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Of the six runs Heaney allowed, three came on a home run by Andy Ibanez and two on a long ball by Jake Rogers. It was the second straight game in which Heaney gave up multiple homers after allowing just three over his prior seven starts combined. The southpaw hasn't completed six frames in any of his last five appearances following a stretch of four straight quality starts between May 9 and May 27. Heaney's poor outing pushed his season ERA to 4.38, which is right in line with his 4.54 career mark. The career-best 3.10 ERA he posted last season with the Dodgers is looking like an outlier rather than a turning point.