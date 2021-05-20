DeShields is slashing .412/.500/.706 with five extra-base hits, five RBI, one steal and seven runs scored through nine games for Triple-A Round Rock.

Normally, DeShields might have been a candidate for promotion after center fielders Leody Taveras and Eli White stumbled to start the season. But the Rangers have discovered something in Adolis Garcia, who has taken over center field and been one of the early surprises in 2021. "I know people are calling because of how well he's playing," manager Chris Woodward told sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News. "I don't know if [his call-up] is going to be with us." With no room on the MLB roster, the Rangers could trade DeShields to an organization with an immediate need.