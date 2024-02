Peters signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Jan. 31, Dave Coggin of PFA Baseball reports.

Peters converted to pitching last season and had a rough go of it with the Tigers' Florida Complex League affiliate, holding a 6.23 ERA and 24:27 K:BB over 21.2 innings. He's 28 and it's a long shot that this works out, but the Rangers felt Peters showed enough potential as a pitcher to give him a flier.