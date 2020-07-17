Palumbo pitched three scoreless inning of relief during Thursday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Palumbo is considered part of the rotation depth, but the left-hander was deployed as a reliever Thursday. That's due to Texas being down a couple of left-handers in the bullpen -- Joely Rodriguez (lat) and Brett Martin (illness). "Obviously that was super-impressive," manager Chris Woodward said. "The fastball was coming in hot. The curve and slider were really good. It was impressive." It's unclear if this means Palumbo will be used as a reliever immediately. The Rangers are still evaluating No. 5 starter Jordan Lyles, who may not be part of the first turn of the rotation.