Rays' Ian Seymour: Short outing vs. Boston

Seymour did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks over three innings. He struck out four.

The long ball hurt Seymour in his brief outing Saturday -- the southpaw gave up a two-run blast to Jahmai Jones in the second inning before Wilyer Abreu added a solo shot in the third. Seymour has now given up 12 runs (11 earned) across just 11.2 innings in his last three outings after delivering quality starts his previous two times out. His ERA now sits at 4.79 across 67.2 innings this season with a 1.17 WHIP and 79:26 K:BB across 67.2 innings this season.