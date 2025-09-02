Caminero went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Caminero hit a decent .262 (27-for-103) with 12 home runs and 23 RBI over 26 games in August. While he didn't start September with a bang, he continues to be a steady source of run production. The third baseman is up to a .258/.300/.530 slash line with 39 homers, 96 RBI, 80 runs scored, 23 doubles and seven stolen bases over 131 contests. Barring a brutal slump or injury, he should have no trouble topping the 40-homer and 100-RBI marks.