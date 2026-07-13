Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Notches second save

Whitlock earned the save in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning victory over the Mets, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning.

After Aroldis Chapman held New York scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning, Whitlock got the call in the 10th after the Red Sox took a run-one lead in the top half. He'd set the Mets down on 15 pitches, stranding the free runner at second base to notch his second save this season. Whitlock has been excellent in the backend of Boston's bullpen of late. He's allowed just one run in his last 14 appearances (13.1 innings), posting a 0.68 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and no walks over that span. Whitlock will head into the All-Star break with a 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB across 33 innings this year.