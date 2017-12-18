Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Good to go following knee scope
Moreland, who signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Red Sox on Monday, said he is good to go after undergoing a procedure to repair a small meniscus tear earlier in the offseason, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Moreland played through a broken toe that he suffered in June which eventually led to the knee issue, but he's expected to be fully healed in time to resume his normal offseason workout schedule. He figures to reprise his role as the team's starting first baseman after turning in a respectable .246/.326/.443 line with 34 doubles and 22 homers in his first year with Boston (149 games), though he could be relegated to a platoon with Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) if the Red Sox bring in another impact bat.
