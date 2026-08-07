Red Sox's Ranger Suarez: Another brief outing

Suarez didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the White Sox, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks across three innings. He struck out three.

After blanking Chicago for two innings, Suarez ran into trouble in the third, where he gave up a two-run homer to Chase Meidroth before Colson Montgomery tacked on two more runs with a two-out hit. Suarez, who threw 70 pitches Thursday, hasn't made it through five innings in any of his three starts since returning from the IL. Overall, he sports a 3.32 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 108:30 K:BB through 20 starts (103 innings) with Boston this season.