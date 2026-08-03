Reds' Chase Burns: Cruises to 13th win

Burns (13-1) notched the win Sunday against the Pirates, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

Pittsburgh managed to scratch a run across in the fourth inning, but Burns was his usual dominant self otherwise Sunday. The first-time All-Star has now fanned at least six in 15 of his 21 starts this season, and he's remarkably worked at least five innings while giving up two runs or fewer in all but three of his outings. Burns has an exceptional 2.35 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 137:43 K:BB over 118.2 innings, but he has a tough test in Washington lined up for his next appearance.