Burns did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over six innings.

Burns generated 16 whiffs on 97 pitches and was in line for his first career win before the Pirates rallied in the eighth inning. According to the Reds, the 22-year-old became the first major leaguer to record 10 strikeouts in four of his first eight career starts. He'll carry a 5.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 57:13 K:BB across 34.1 innings into a home matchup with the Brewers next weekend.