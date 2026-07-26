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Reds' Hunter Greene: Hit hard in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Greene (2-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Cardinals on Saturday.

Greene has had a pair of quality starts and a pair of not-so-quality starts over his four outings since he returned from elbow surgery. The right-hander set a season low for strikeouts Saturday, and while he didn't give up a home run, the Cardinals had no trouble of taking advantage of his mistakes. Greene is now at a 7.06 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB through 21.2 innings this season. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.

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