Antone (elbow) is not expected to return this season, even in the playoffs, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell did technically leave the door open by calling Antone's chances of a return "remote," but the writing seems to be on the wall for the righty. Antone returned from his second career Tommy John surgery at the start of September but made just five appearances before being shut down with elbow tendinitis.