Cron (back) said Thursday that he's still experiencing pain in his lower back, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Cron also acknowledged that there is no timetable for his return to Colorado's active roster. He's been on the injured list since mid-May due to lingering back issues and hasn't responded well to a period of rest and treatment. Nolan Jones is getting a lot of run at first base for the Rockies in Cron's absence.