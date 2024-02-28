Palmquist was removed from his relief appearance in Wednesday's Cactus League game the Angels due to an apparent right arm injury, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Palmquist is a southpaw, so while his injury is to his non-throwing arm, it's still less than ideal that he wasn't able to stay in the game after hitting Anthony Rendon with a pitch to lead off the fifth inning. The southpaw had previously worked a clean fourth inning, working around a one-out double by striking out Mike Trout to end the frame. The 23-year-old is likely to open the 2024 season at either Triple-A Albuquerque or Double-A Hartford.