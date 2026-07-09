Rockies' Gabriel Hughes: Earns first quality start

Hughes allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Hughes had a bumpy first inning, when he allowed all three runs. He settled in well, ending up at 94 pitches (68 strikes) to earn a quality start. The 24-year-old right-hander has made two appearances in the majors so far and will likely continue to fill a rotation spot while Tomoyuki Sugano (back) is out. That said, Hughes carries some risk if he ends up sticking around, as he'll have Coors Field as a home park.