Tapia was removed in the eighth inning of Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers when he experienced symptoms of whiplash after colliding with the wall while attempting to catch a fly ball, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

While Tapia was able to prevent Zach McKinistry's opposite-field, two-out blast from leaving the yard, his inability to catch the deep fly and his subsequent collision with the wall resulted in a go-ahead inside-the-park home run. According to manager Bud Black, Tapia -- who had previously hit a solo homer earlier in the contest -- was slightly dazed after exiting, but team trainers don't believe he sustained a concussion. Tapia is uncertain to play in Sunday' series finale.