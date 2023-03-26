Rolison (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Rockies on Saturday.
Rolison underwent left shoulder surgery last June, and isn't expected to be ready until the summer months. The former first-round pick could be a rotation open for Colorado by the end of 2023.
