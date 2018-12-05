Royals' Chris Owings: Inks deal with Royals
Owings agreed to a contract with Kansas City on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports. Per Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com, he will make $3 million plus incentives in 2019.
Owings was not tendered a contract by Arizona last week after making $3.4 million for the Diamondbacks in 2018. The utility man wasn't able to duplicate his steady performance from the previous two seasons, hitting just .206 with a disastrous .574 OPS across 309 plate appearances last year. He will look to secure a spot on the Royals' big-league roster as a fourth outfielder and reserve infielder behind Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi. Since Merrifield still spends some time in center field, there's a path to playing time on the diamond should Owings correct his issues at the dish.
