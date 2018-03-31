Royals' Wily Peralta: Heads to Triple-A
Peralta cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Peralta was designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday and subsequently went through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old posted a 7.85 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 19 appearances (57.1 innings) with Milwaukee last season, and should serve as organizational pitching depth for Kansas City.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...