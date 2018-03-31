Royals' Wily Peralta: Heads to Triple-A

Peralta cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Peralta was designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday and subsequently went through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old posted a 7.85 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 19 appearances (57.1 innings) with Milwaukee last season, and should serve as organizational pitching depth for Kansas City.

