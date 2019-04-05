Mize tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just a single hit in his season debut Thursday with High-A Lakeland. He struck out eight.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mize looked brilliant in his first start of 2019. The 21-year-old was limited to just 68 pitches, 47 of which he threw for strikes, but he should ramp that number up in future outings. Mize made four starts at High-A last season and will likely get a little more time there in 2019, though as a fairly advanced prospect who spent three years in college, he could advance up the ladder in short order.