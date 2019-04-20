The Tigers reinstated Soto (suspension) from the restricted list Saturday and optioned him to High-A Lakeland.

Soto will now begin his 2019 campaign in earnest after finishing out the 20-game suspension he received in January for conduct detrimental to baseball. Though the 24-year-old lefty possesses a spot on the Tigers' 40-man roster, he has yet to pitch above the High-A level and isn't a realistic candidate to contribute for the big club this season.