Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Absent from Friday's lineup
Candelario isn't starting Friday against the White Sox.
Candelario is getting a day off after he went 4-for-7 with two doubles, a run and a strikeout over the last two games. Miguel Cabrera will serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
