Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Nails down 12th save

Jansen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 12th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Royals.

The veteran closer needed only eight pitches (seven strikes) to get the job done. Jansen has a pristine 0.00 ERA in July over 7.1 innings, allowing just three hits with an 8:6 K:BB while converting all three of his save chances. If the Tigers decide to be buyers and not sellers at the trade deadline, bullpen help will likely be at the top of the shopping list, but Jansen's spot as closer seems relatively secure.