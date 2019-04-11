Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects two more hits
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Indians.
That's back-to-back two-hit games for Cabrera, who's now riding a five-game hitting streak overall. During the hot stretch, the veteran has raised his batting average from .120 to .286. Cabrera doesn't offer the pop he used to, but he's still a very smart hitter who just might need to settle for more singles as opposed to doubles and home runs these days.
