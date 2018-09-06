Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the White Sox.

The homer was his fourth of the year, while the steal was his first -- all of which have come in his last 11 games. Rodriguez's overall .216/.255/.331 slash line in the majors isn't impressive, but he could be getting comfortable at the plate now that he's seeing regular playing time.