Slegers will join the major-league team from Triple-A Rochester prior to Wednesday's matchup against the Royals, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Slegers figures to provide a depleted Twins' bullpen with a fresh arm. The 25-year-old right-hander has made nine starts at Triple-A this season, posting a 3.27 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 31 strikeouts across 55 innings.