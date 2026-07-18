Twins' Bailey Ober: Fans seven in win

Ober (7-3) earned the win Friday against the Cubs, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters across 5.1 innings.

Ober put the Twins in an early hole by allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base, capped off by a Michael Busch single that drove in Pete Crow-Armstrong. However, the Twins' offense picked Ober up with a four-run third inning, and he wouldn't get charged with another earned run until the sixth, when Seiya Suzuki doubled off him and later scored on a wild pitch from reliever Tommy Nance. Ober has now given up just three runs while posting a 12:3 K:BB in 10.1 innings since returning from the injured list July 9, giving him some positive momentum heading into his start next week in Cleveland.