Judge went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

His opposite-field shot off Bartolo Colon pushed Judge's home-run total to 45 on the season, and a sac fly later in the game pushed him over 100 RBI. As Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal points out, Judge is the first player in history with 45 homers, 100 RBI and 100 runs scored in his rookie season. After a prolonged lull coming out of the All-Star break, Judge has found his form again -- he has eight homers and an OPS over 1.000 in the month of September.