Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits 45th home run
Judge went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
His opposite-field shot off Bartolo Colon pushed Judge's home-run total to 45 on the season, and a sac fly later in the game pushed him over 100 RBI. As Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal points out, Judge is the first player in history with 45 homers, 100 RBI and 100 runs scored in his rookie season. After a prolonged lull coming out of the All-Star break, Judge has found his form again -- he has eight homers and an OPS over 1.000 in the month of September.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...