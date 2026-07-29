Yankees' Aaron Judge: Re-examination timeline uncertain

The Yankees haven't yet determined when Judge (ribs) will next be examined by team doctors, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

It's coming up on two months since Judge last played in a game, and the star slugger remains unable to participate in baseball activities. Manager Aaron Boone said July 25 that Judge is still in "letting-it-heal mode," and with no clear timeline for when he'll undergo imaging again, Judge's potential return date is very hazy. He'll almost certainly need to take part in a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, but such a stint doesn't seem to be on the horizon.