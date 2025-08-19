Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Judge (elbow) will not play the outfield during the team's two-game series against the Rays that runs through Wednesday, and he is unsure whether Judge will be ready to play the field for the four-game set versus the Red Sox that concludes Sunday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Judge has expanded his throwing out to 150 feet as he works his way back from a right flexor strain. Boone conceded that Judge is unlikely to be able to throw like he normally does at any point this season, but the goal is to get him to a spot where "he can go out there and be able to protect himself and represent himself." With Judge limited to designated hitter duty, the Yankees have been mixing in Giancarlo Stanton in right field, although they have been reluctant to make Stanton a full-time outfielder. Stanton's playing time could continue to be somewhat limited until Judge is ready to return to right field.