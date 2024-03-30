Berti isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Saturday's game against Houston despite manager Aaron Boone saying Friday that the utility man was slated to start in the contest.

Berti was acquired in a trade with the Marlins on Wednesday but has yet to get into a game this season. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Boone said Friday that Berti was expected to start Saturday, but that has not come to pass. Instead, Oswaldo Cabrera is starting at third base for the third straight day, and it may be difficult for Boone to pull his bat from the lineup as long as he keeps swinging a hot bat -- through two contests, Cabrera has gone 6-for-9 with a home run and four RBI.