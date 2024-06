Berti (calf) is improving and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in a few weeks, per MLB.com.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Berti is "moving in a good direction" and added that the infielder will "hopefully" be ready for a rehab assignment in "a few more weeks." Berti is currently on the 60-day IL due to a left calf strain and isn't eligible to be activated until late July. He will likely fill a utility role upon his return.