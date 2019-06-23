Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: No-decision despite quality start

Tanaka didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Astros, giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out one.

While it wasn't as impressive as the shutout he hurled in his last trip to the mound, Tanaka still delivered his ninth quality start of the season and exited in line for his sixth win, only for the lead to change hands a couple of times in the late innings. He'll take a 3.21 ERA and 85:21 K:BB through 98 innings into his next outing, set for next weekend's series in London against the Red Sox.