McCain (thumb) is expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 76ers were exploring options after McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout Thursday, and it appears that surgery is the likely course of action. The timetable likely puts the 2024 first-rounder out of action to start the new campaign, but he should have a chance to return at some point early in the season. Until McCain is ready to play, veterans Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon should be able to hang onto reserve roles for Philadelphia.