Caboclo was waived by the Rockets on Wednesday night, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

After sending out James Harden and receiving three players back, including Victor Oladipo, the Rockets needed to open up a roster spot. That resulted in Caboclo being waived. He's played just 36 total minutes this season, totaling 17 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist. He's struggled to find a consistent role in the league and hasn't played more than 800 minutes in a season.