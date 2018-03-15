Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for 38 points versus Magic
Antetokounmpo scored 38 points (16-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 126-117 loss to the Magic.
Antetokounmpo was unplayable in this one, getting to the basket at will as he achieved his highest scoring total since Jan. 26. He grabbed double-digit rebounds for his third double-double in the last five and flirted with a triple-double as he dished out seven assists. Antetokounmpo has also contributed multiple steals in five of the last seven and continues to dominate both in real life and in fantasy leagues.
