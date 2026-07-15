Bulls' Caleb Wilson: Solid again in SL win

Wilson finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 99-86 victory over Washington.

Wilson had another fantastic Summer League performance, amassing 19 points for a second straight contest. While the 2026 No. 4 overall pick has committed a combined 13 turnovers in his three Las Vegas Summer League appearances, he has made up for it by totaling seven steals and nine blocks during that span. It's unclear how much more action Wilson will see during the Bulls' remaining time in Las Vegas, though it wouldn't be surprising if he were shut down, considering he's already expected to hold a prominent role in the rotation during the 2026-27 campaign.