Wilson finished Friday's 125-111 loss to the Celtics with 23 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes.

Wilson impressed in his first NBA Cup game, leading the Bulls in scoring while reaching the 20-point threshold for the fourth time across six regular-season appearances. The rookie No. 4 overall pick also doubled his previous career high in three-pointers made after shooting 22.2 percent from deep in his previous five appearances. He made an impact on the defensive end as well, matching the game-high mark in blocks. Wilson has yet to record fewer than three combined steals-plus-blocks in a game this season.