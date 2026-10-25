Wilson tallied 30 points (10-24 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 124-120 loss to the Wizards.

After dropping 21 points in Friday's win over Milwaukee, Wilson erupted for a game-high 30 points in the second half of this back-to-back set, though he did struggle from beyond the arc. The rookie forward also tied for the game-high mark in rebounds. He's the first player since Terry Cummings in 1982-83 to record at least 30 points and 14 rebounds in one of his first three career games, per the broadcast.