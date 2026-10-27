Wilson closed with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 134-99 loss to the Celtics.

Wilson didn't deliver his most efficient performance, particularly from three-point range, though he still finished as the Bulls' second-leading scorer. The rookie No. 4 overall pick also had a productive outing on the defensive end, racking up at least three combined steals-plus-blocks for the fourth time in as many regular-season appearances thus far. He also has yet to score fewer than 16 points and has reached the 20-point mark twice on the campaign.