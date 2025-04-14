Horton-Tucker racked up 17 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 victory over the 76ers.

The Iowa State product led the Bulls in playing time while finishing as the club's second-leading scorer against Philadelphia. He also recorded a game-high six assists, tying his season high. The 24-year-old has played fairly consistent minutes of late due to Tre Jones (foot) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) being sidelined, reaching the double-digit mark in points during six of his last eight appearances. Horton-Tucker made 58 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 three-pointers, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks across a career-low 12.5 minutes per contest.