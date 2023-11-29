Mobley notched 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 19 rebounds, one assist and seven blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-105 win over the Hawks.

Mobley was nearly perfect from the field and grabbed a season-high rebound mark en route to his eighth double-double over his last nine contests. The third-year pro has been massive on both ends of the court for Cleveland this season, and he has finally taken a leap forward following two promising campaigns as a rookie and sophomore. Mobley is averaging 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in November.